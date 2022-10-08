Taoiseach Micheal Martin visits scene of petrol station explosion in Co Donegal

Ireland’s premier has visited the site of a petrol station explosion that killed 10 people, including two teenagers and a young child.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin spoke to members of the emergency services who worked for 24 hours to locate victims following Friday’s devastating blast in Creeslough, County Donegal.

Irish police believe the explosion that ripped through the Applegreen service station, convenience store and adjoining buildings was a “tragic accident”.

All 10 victims were from the Creeslough area.

