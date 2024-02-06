MAGA republican rants about Taylor Swift’s ‘supersonic jet’ during FAA hearing

A Republican on the House Aviation Committee used a hearing addressing air travel safety concerns to make a rant about Taylor Swift’s jet.

Texas republican Troy Nehls was talking to FAA Administrator Michael Whitaker while pushing back on a letter sent by the FAA to Congress opposing raising the retirement age of pilots from 65 to 67.

He said that older Canadian pilots were using the same runways as American pilots, and bizarrely claimed that “Taylor Swift, flying to the Super Bowl in her supersonic jet” was among them.