'All too well': Senators quote Taylor Swift during Ticketmaster hearing

Several senators referenced Taylor Swift lyrics during a congressional hearing on 24 January addressing Ticketmaster parent company Live Nation’s handling of the singer’s ticket sales.

“Ticketmaster ought to look in the mirror and say: ‘I’m the problem. It’s me,” Democrat Richard Blumenthal said, using words from Swift’s hit “Anti-Hero.”

The hearing was held in response after Ticketmaster’s website crashed during a November 2022 presale for Swift’s “Eras” tour, which left thousands of fans without tickets. The company said the site was overwhelmed by fans and bots.

Sign up for our newsletters.