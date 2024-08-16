Business minister releases inner Swiftie in ticket tout warning

Labour have sent a Taylor Swift-themed message to ticket touts as the singer performs her London shows.

In a pun-filled video, business secretary Jonathan Reynolds vowed the government will find a solution to illegal ticket resellers, and that they will do it in “Style”.

“My message for the touts: I Knew You Were Trouble, now Look What You Made Me Do,” he says, dropping the name of two songs.

The video has quickly gone viral and has been viewed more than 400,000 times in less than five hours.

“Well played. Important work to be done, and a good video,” one person commented.

“That’s a quality video, well done,” another added.