Taylor Swift tickets are easier to get than an NHS dental appointment, ministers have been told.

Labour MP Ashley Dalton drew laughter in the House of Commons as she made the comments on Tuesday 9 January.

The warning came as the government was urged to grasp the crisis in access to NHS dental care across England.

“It’s easier to get your hands on Taylor Swift tickets in 2024 than it is to get an NHS dental appointment,” Ms Dalton said.

She also claimed she was met with “laughter down the phone” when trying to register herself and her 88-year-old mother with a new NHS dentist.