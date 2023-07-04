Emergency services attended the scene of car ramming after several people were injured in an attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, 4 July.

Israeli police said Tuesday's incident was a suspected Palestinian attack.

It comes after ten people, including three children, were killed during an Israeli military operation in Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

Police said the suspect rammed into pedestrians on Pinchas Rosen Street before trying to stab them.

He was shot dead by a civilian.

Islamist militant group Hamas praised the attack as “heroic and revenge for the military operation in Jenin.”

