Explosions were heard in Tel Aviv early on Saturday (14 June) as Iran and Israel said a new wave of Iranian missile attacks had begun.

Sirens and a round of explosions boomed as the Israeli military said another attack was taking place.

Israel's military warned civilians, already rattled by an earlier wave of missiles, to head to shelter.

Iranian outlet Nour News, which has close links with the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard, said a wave was being launched.

Iran has vowed to continue its retaliatory strikes against Israel as senior officials warn the conflict “will spread to US bases” in the region.