Watch: Police rescue kidnapped six-month-old baby snatched during car theft

Dramatic footage shows the moment police found a kidnapped baby who had been abandoned by a suspect after a car theft in Fort Worth, Texas, on Monday (15 May).

Officers were called out after a woman reported that an unknown male jumped into her car and drove off with her six-month-old inside.

Authorities located the vehicle but the baby was missing.

The infant was found in a car seat nearby and was reunited with a parent, the Fort Worth Police Department said.

A suspect has been charged with kidnapping, abandoning/endangering a child, and auto theft.

