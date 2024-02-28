Texas woman furious as mother brings crying baby to bar: ‘Why would you do this?’

A heated argument broke out between restaurant-goers in Austin, Texas as an angry woman ripped into a 27-year-old mother for bringing her child to the bar.

“Get your baby out of the bar, why would you do this to the poor kid?” she is filmed asking, as several people watch on in the background.

“He’s having fun,” a member of the other party replies.

“No, he’s not having fun. You’re an idiot. Get your f***ing kid out of the bar,” the woman, becoming more irate, says.

As the exchange unfolds, a member of staff attempts to step in between the pair to defuse the situation.