Mercedes-driving people smuggler leads Texas border patrol officers on high-speed chase
Texas border police pursued an alleged human smuggler in a high-speed car chase before getting out of their vehicle and tackling the suspect to the ground.
Chris Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) shared the dramatic bodycam footage on social media after the incident unfolded on Monday 13 May.
In the video, the alleged smuggler - driving a Mercedes-Benz - is seen leading police down US-277 in Maverick County.
The suspect then pulls over and a foot-chase follows before he is tackled to the floor.
Roque Flores, from Eagle Pass, was arrested and charged with smuggling of persons and evading arrest.
