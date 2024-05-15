Nine-year-old boy and dog narrowly miss shower of bullets while sat on sofa

A nine-year-old boy narrowly missed being hit by bullets inside his home during a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth, Texas, in early May.

Footage from inside an apartment shows Errol Hill sitting near the front window of his family's living room when he dodged gunfire from outside the Miramar Apartments off Las Vegas Trail.

Six young people aged three to 19 were injured in the shooting.

Fort Worth Police Department has appealed for anyone with information regarding the incident to get in contact with them.