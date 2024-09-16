La Porte pipeline fire erupts as smoke fills sky in Texas

A huge pipeline fire erupted in La Porte, Texas, on Monday morning (16 September), dramatic footage shows.

Firefighters were dispatched to the blaze in the 8700 block of Spencer Highway at 9:55am, the city’s Office of Emergency Managament said.

An evacuation was ordered for between Spencer Highway and Fairmont Parkway between Luella and Canada Road in the Brookglen neighborhood area.

Residents were urged to avoid the area and follow law enforcement direction.

The cause of the fire was not immediately confirmed.