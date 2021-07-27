A doorbell camera has captured the moment a meteor was spotted streaking across the Texas sky.

Footage from the town of Rockwall, north of Dallas, shows a bright object passing overhead.

According to Nasa, the meteor was cruising about 48 miles above Texas at a speed of 30,000mph and travelled about 59 miles through the Earth’s upper atmosphere before it broke apart.

Despite its apparent speed, the meteor is actually considered slow for objects of its size and type, given some can reach speeds up to 160,000 mph.