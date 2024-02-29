Fire engine drives through raging inferno as wildfire spreads in Texas Panhandle

A fast-moving wildfire burning through the Texas Panhandle has grown into the second-largest in state history.

The blaze is forcing evacuations and triggering power outages as firefighters struggle to contain the widening flames.

Video filmed from inside a fire engine shows a wall of fire towering above the road as thick smoke obscures the view.

The main fire, known as the Smoke House Creek Fire, had grown to more than half the size of the state of Rhode Island and is five times the size it was when it began on Monday 26 February.