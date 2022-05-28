Protesters chant ‘shame’ during rally outside NRA convention

Protesters gathered outside the National Rifle Association’s annual meeting in Houston on Friday (27 May) to rally for gun control in the wake of a school shooting that killed 21.

Nineteen children and two adults were murdered by a gunman less than 300 miles away in Uvalde, Texas, just 72 hours before the conference took place.

During the demonstration, a large group of people holding signs and banners shouted “shame” outside a building that later hosted speeches from the likes of Donald Trump and Ted Cruz.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.