Janitor dips penis into woman’s water bottle, infecting her with STD

A woman in Texas says she was infected with an incurable sexually transmitted disease (STD) after a janitor tainted water bottles at her office by “rinsing his penis in the water”.

Lucio Diaz, 50, has been charged with indecent assault and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after a “spy camera” captured his actions.

“This individual is a sick man,” the 54-year-old victim, a married mother of two, said.

“He gave me an STD I will have for the rest of my life. Nothing is going to change it. Nothing will make it better for me.”

