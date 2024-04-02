Tennis ball-sized hail lands in Texas garden as powerful storms sweep across state

Tennis ball-sized hail hit Texas on Monday evening (1 April) as severe thunderstorms moved through the state.

Footage from Denton County shows the size of hailstones that landed in the garden of a property in the city of Justin.

Others shared videos of cracked windshields and “spiky” chunks of hail the size of their palm.

More than eight million people across central US states were under warnings for severe weather on Monday.

Tornado warnings were issued for parts of Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas which expired last night.