Moment police realise dismembered ‘dead body’ in bin isn’t what it looks like

Residents and police feared the worst after a "nude corpse" was spotted poking out of a bin in Thailand only to find it was a human-sized doll.

Police were called to reports of a dead body after grey-toned toes were seen sticking out of a roadside rubbish bin in Ayutthaya, on December 4.

Emergency services rushed to the suspected crime scene and cordoned off the bins to find two white bags containing various body parts.

Footage shows an officer pulling a realistic-looking sex doll, with one of its twisted legs tangled, out of white bags.

The officials broke out into laughter when they realised that the potential victim was only a doll.

