Mechanics remove huge python from underneath pickup truck in Thailand
A large python battled with mechanics in a fierce tug-of-war as it refused to leave a pickup truck.
The snake was discovered inside the truck’s engine when a worker lifted up the bonnet at a car service centre in Bangkok, Thailand on 22 June.
But the snake - estimated to be 9ft long - went deeper into the pickup truck until it reached deep inside the wheelhouse.
Footage shows mechanics trying t extract the python using a catching pole with a noose.
The snake was extracted from the truck unhurt and turned over to local wildlife officials before being released.
