Missing six-year-old in pyjamas seen leaving estate in last known sighting

A missing six-year-old was seen leaving a housing estate in London in the last known sighting of her on Monday, 29 July.

Eduine was reported missing at around 10:40pm from the Thamesmead Estate.

The young girl, who measures between 3’6” and 4’ tall, is thought to be wearing a light pink, long sleeved pyjama set and carrying a white shoulder bag with a daisy design.

Anyone with information of Eduine's whereabouts is asked to call 101 with information, or 999 with immediate sightings, giving the reference 8259/29JUL.

Those in Thamesmead and nearby areas are also asked to check gardens, sheds and locked areas, as well as any CCTV or doorbell footage.