Watch Alex Jones rant about ‘deep state’ after The Onion takes over Infowars

Alex Jones has hit out at “Connecticut Democrats” The Onion after the satirical newspaper acquired Infowars and its associated intellectual property.

Jones was ordered to pay $1.5 billion to the families of Sandy Hook victims over his repeated false claims that the 2012 massacre of children at Sandy Hook Elementary School was a hoax.

In September, a Texas judge ruled that Jones’ assets, including the Infowars properties, could be auctioned off in order to pay the penalties he owed.

Jones took to X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday (14 November) to share his disgust, stating: “We are not going to be silenced.”