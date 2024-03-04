The final moments of a pregnant woman are captured on CCTV before she is pushed to her death by her abusive husband.

Fawziyah Javed, 31, can be seen following her husband Kashif Anwar through Edinburgh city centre, shortly before he pushed her from Arthur’s Seat on 2 September 2021.

Anwar claimed 17-week pregnant Ms Javed slipped and fell in an accident on the hillside, but a Channel 4 documentary shows how prosecutors and a jury were able to expose his lies at his trial before the High Court.

The Push: Murder on the Cliff continues on Channel 4 on Monday at 9pm.