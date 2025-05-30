Brazen thief uses wheelie bins to carry out £3,000 Footlocker raid

This is the moment a thief used wheelie bins to steal £3,000 worth of Footlocker items after breaking into a store in Nottingham in the early hours of 13 May.

CCTV inquiries found 28-year-old Reece Wheat, of no fixed address, was responsible for the burglary and that he’d gained access by removing window bars and climbing into a toilet area within the premises. The bins, stolen from a nearby bar, were used to transport the items.

Once inside, he changed into staff uniform in an apparent effort to thwart a police investigation.

Wheat also stole almost £30 worth of washing capsules from Savers, in Exchange Street, on 27 April.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary, two counts of theft and using threatening words with intent to cause fear of violence and was jailed for nine months on Monday (26 May).