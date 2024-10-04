Ticketmaster in fresh controversy as tickets start ‘disappearing’ from app

Ticketmaster is facing fresh controversy, with some users claiming that their tickets are ‘disappearing’ and being transferred into strangers’ accounts after purchase.

However, the company insists that scammers are at large, hacking into accounts and transferring tickets into their own names.

The concert sales platform was recently involved in another scandal involving inflated pricing for popular concerts, including Oasis.

“Overall, our digital ticketing innovations have greatly reduced fraud compared to the days of paper tickets and duplicated PDFs. Having that digital history is also how we are able to investigate and successfully return tickets for fans”, Ticketmaster said in a statement.