Schools and tutors in America are warning of a new 'smack a teacher' challenge on TikTok, adding that students who take part risk being arrested in addition to being expelled. The October trend follows September's "devious licks" challenge, which encouraged students to cause the most damage to their school toilet.

Wendy Doromal, president of the Orange County Classroom Teachers Association, told Fox 35 News: "This is very disappointing."

“Anyone that would carry through on that would be committing an offence that could have them arrested ... and I would expect that the staff member would press charges."