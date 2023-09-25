Tim Farron booed by Lib Dem members at party conference

Tim Farron was booed by audience members at the Lib Dem conference during a heated debate over housing.

The row centres around the party replacing its pledge to build 380,000 new homes a year with a new social housing commitment.

In his speech, the former Lib Dem leader criticised what he called “vague” housing targets, arguing that they benefit housing developers rather than people trying to get on to the housing ladder.

As he called the amendment to the party’s housing pledge “pure Thatcherism”, he was met with a chorus of boos from members of his own party.