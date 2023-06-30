Watch: Deep sea rescue company boss gets emotional describing Titan search

Edward Cassano, Pelagic Research Services CEO, held back tears as he described the moment the Titan submersible search and rescue turned "into a recovery."

Just hours after arriving, Pelagic Research Services found debris from the imploded sub and relayed the information to the victim's families.

Mr Cassano was speaking to press at the conclusion of the search, when he said: "We have to apologise - there are a lot of emotions, and people are tired."

It comes after the US Coast Guard said "presumed human remains" have been discovered within the wreckage of the Titan submersible.