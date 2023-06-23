OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush appears to boast about “bending the rules” when constructing the Titanic tourist submersible, a resurfaced interview shows.

In July 2021, Mr Rush said: “I have broken some rules to make this. The carbon fibre and titanium... there is a rule that you don’t do that.“Well, I did.“

On Thursday 22 June, the US Coast Guard announced the death of all five men aboard after locating debris on the oceanfloor.

CEO Stockton Rush, Briton Hamish Harding, French diver Paul-Henri Nargeolet, businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman were aboard the Titan.

