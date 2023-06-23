Moment OceanGate co-founder told debris from Titan submersible has been discovered

The co-founder of OceanGate learned that debris from the Titan submersible had been discovered during a TV interview.

Guillermo Sohnlein, who founded the company with Stockton Rush in 2009 before leaving a decade later, was speaking to the BBC when he was informed that some pieces had been found on the ocean floor.

“I’m sorry, some what has been found?” he asks, appearing shocked.

The US Coast Guard announced on Thursday 22 June that the five people on board the Titan vessel - including Rush - died after a “catastrophic implosion”.

The submersible went missing during a dive to the Titanic last Sunday.