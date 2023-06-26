Ross Kemp addresses turning down trip on Titanic tourist submarine

Ross Kemp has shared that he once turned down the opportunity to take a trip on the Titan submersible to see the wreck of the Titanic.

The presenter had planned to film on board the OceanGate Expeditions vessel, which imploded and killed five passengers last week, but his production company deemed the submarine unsafe.

Kemp told Lorraine: “Personally, for me, I’m not an expert on submarines and I would never make a decision about whether I would be fit or not fit to go down in that said submarine.

“My main feelings are for the families because they’re grieving now.”