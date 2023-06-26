Teenage Titanic submarine victim’s mother shares last moments she had with son

The mother of a teenager who died in the Titan submersible has shared the last words she exhanged with her son.

Suleman Dawood, 19, and his father Shahzada Dawood, died on board the submarine alongside three other passengers: OceanGate Expeditions CEO Stockton Rush, British businessman Hamish Harding, 58, and renowned French diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet, 77.

Christine Dawood was on the submersible’s support ship accompanied by her daughter when she learned that communication with the vessel had been lost.

In her first interview, Ms Dawood described the last moments she shared with her son.

“We just hugged, and joked actually.”