Passenger who took 2021 trip to see Titanic says Titan submersible was ‘not safe’

A passenger who took a trip on the Titan submersible in 2021 has said the vessel was not “safe”.

Speaking to Sky News, Arthur Loibl detailed his experience on the same craft that went missing on Sunday 18 June as it descended towards the wreckage of the Titanic.

“No, it was not safe three years ago,” Mr Loibl said.

“You cannot stand, you cannot kneel, you only sit for 10 and a half hours in the same situation,” he added of the cramped conditions.

“It was so small, nothing was comfortable.”