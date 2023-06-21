The British billionaire onboard the missing Titanic tourist submarine knows the “risks” of his escapades.

Colonel Terry Virts added that Hamish Harding is a “quintessential British explorer” but is not an “adrenaline junkie”.

“He loves adventure, he loves exploring,” Colonel Virts told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“I don’t think Hamish is an adrenaline junkie at all, that’s not Hamish. He likes exploration and exploration involves risk. But he’s also very methodical about it.”

Mr Harding is one of five people on board the missing Titanic tourist submersible.