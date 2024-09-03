New Titanic expedition discovers treasure lost on ocean floor for over a century

A bronze statue from the Titanic — not seen in decades and feared to be lost for good — is among the discoveries made by the company with salvage rights to the wreck site on its first expedition there in 14 years.

RMS Titanic Inc, a Georgia-based company that holds the legal rights to the 112-year-old wreck, completed its first trip since 2010 in July and released images from the expedition on Monday 2 September.

The findings from this summer’s trip “showcase a bittersweet mix of preservation and loss,” RMS Titanic said in a statement.

A highlight was the rediscovery of the statue Diana of Versaille, last seen in 1986, which now has a clear and updated image.

She served as the centerpiece of the First Class Lounge and embodied Titanic’s palatial design.

The lounge was torn open during the sinking and Diana was thrown to the debris field where she has rested for over a century.