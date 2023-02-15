Watch never-before-seen footage of first dive to Titanic wreck after 1985 discovery

Rare and in some cases never before publicly seen footage of the first-ever dive to the wreckage of the Titanic after its discovery in 1985 is set to be released on Wednesday.

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution (WHOI) will stream 80 minutes of footage that chronicles some of the remarkable achievements of the 1986 dive led by Robert Ballard.

It was the first time human eyes had seen the Titanic since it struck an iceberg and sank in the North Atlantic in April 1912.

Ahead of the full release, a short teaser video has been shared.

