Footage shared on social media shows the frightening moment a huge tornado rips through a rural area of the Philippines’ Luzon island.

The twister, which touched down near the town of Tumauini on Monday, is seen spewing dust and dirt on an open field.

Local residents who filmed the tornado said it was accompanied by thunder, lightning and heavy rain. It swept up sand and leaves and caused power outages.

No injuries were reported, according to local media.

The Philippines is no stranger to bad weather, with tropical storms and typhoons hitting several times a year.