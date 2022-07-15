Very little of the studio audience watching the Conservative Party leadership debate on Friday (15 July) seemed to think that the government and candidates had appropriate measures to tackle the cost of living.

When host Krishnan Guru-Murthy asked the audience to raise their hands if they thought the Tories’ proposed measures were enough to tackle living costs and the energy crisis, only three did so.

Candidates Rishi Sunak, Kemi Badenoch, Liz Truss, Tom Tugendhat and Penny Mordaunt will take part in a second leadership debate on ITV on Sunday (17 July).

