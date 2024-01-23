Tory minister mocked for claiming Labour ‘has no plan’ over HS2

Conservative rail minister Huw Merriman was mocked by Sky News presenter Kay Burley during a live interview on HS2.

Mr Merriman claimed Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer had “no plan” when it came to high-speed rail, during an interview on Tuesday morning (23 January).

He said: “He doesn’t have a plan, he hasn’t confirmed whether HS2 will go ahead or not.”

Ms Burley responds: “Did you just say he’s not got a plan? You know you guys say this every day, don’t you?”

Mr Merriman was then shown a montage of Tory MPs claiming Labour “has no plan”.