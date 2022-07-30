Former Tory leadership contender Tom Tugendhat has endorsed frontrunner, Liz Truss.

In a boost for the foreign secretary’s campaign, Mr Tugendhat wrote in The Times that her plans for tax cuts are “founded on true Conservative principles”.

Mr Tugendhat was eliminated from the race earlier this month and said Liz Truss could “unite” the party.

Truss also gained high-profile endorsements in her bid for the top job as Defence secretary Ben Wallace publically declared his support for her.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.