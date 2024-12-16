Protester scales Trafalgar Square tree dressed as Santa

A man dressed as Santa Claus was seen climbing the Christmas tree in Trafalgar Square brandishing a poster of prime minister Keir Starmer with the slogan, ‘Put the father back into Xmas,’ written underneath.

Fathers4Justice, a campaign group for fathers’ rights, claimed that one of their supporters was responsible for the stunt, which took place at around 9.30am on Sunday morning.

According to Fathers4Justice, the man committed the stunt after ‘being denied access to his daughter since August 2024 – despite there being a court order.’

After a lengthy conversation with police, the 35-year-old protester climbed down the 20-metre Norwegian spruce, and was arrested.