Train drivers to go on strike in February as Aslef union rejects pay offer

Train drivers are to stage fresh strikes after the rejection of a pay offer.

Members of the Aslef union will walk out on 1 and 3 February, causing more travel disruption across the country.

The first strike will coincide with a walkout by 100,000 civil servants in their dispute over pay and jobs, a strike by teachers over pay, and nationwide protests against the government’s controversial new strike law.

Drivers had been offered a 4 per cent pay rise for two years in a row earlier this month, in a bid to end the long-running dispute.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.