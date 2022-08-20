Strikes: Mick Lynch says Grant Shapps is making ‘militant right-wing noises’

Mick Lynch has accused Grant Shapps of making "militant right-wing noises" and threatening to issue redundancy notices to Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) members amid ongoing strike action.

"He said that he was going to issue [section] 188 redundancy notices to our members. It's a power he doesn't actually have because he's not the employer... he's making all sorts of militant right-wing noises about the future of the railway," the RMT secretary general said.

Mr Lynch has also accused the transport secretary of blocking a pay deal and "prolonging rail disputes for political reasons."

