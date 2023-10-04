Commuters jump barriers to try and catch train as rail strikes hit UK

London commuters jumped the barriers to catch a train, as strikes begin again across Britain.

Video from 4 October shows panicked Londoners hopping over turnstiles at a station in Chelsmford, Essex, upon discovering the barriers wouldn’t open.

Hearing the train pulling up on the platform prompted desperate action, with one commuter taking the leap - leading to others following suit.

With thousands of trains cancelled due to ongoing disputes, one eyewitness said, “We were angry and confused - we didn’t know if [the trains] were cancelled all day or if it was just this one morning train.”