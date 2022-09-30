Mick Lynch has said there have been “no new offers” for staff ahead of the October strikes.

The RMT boss also claimed railways are “at the point of failure” because they are being run by “incompetent people”.

“We meet with the companies all the time... but we’ve not got any new offers from any of the companies that can break this deadlock,” Mr Lynch said.

The strike on Saturday 1 October is expected to be the biggest of the year so far.

