RMT members at Network Rail accept pay offer to end long-running dispute

Thousands of staff in the RMT union have voted to accept an offer from Network Rail to end its long-running dispute.

In a turnout of nearly 90 per cent, members voted by 76 per cent to 24 per cent in favour, signalling an end to the bitter row over pay, jobs and conditions.

The union said the deal includes an uplift on salaries of between 14.4 per cent for the lowest paid and 9.2 per cent for the highest earners.

