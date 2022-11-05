Independent TV
Showing now | News
01:30
RMT calls off three days of rail strikes but travel chaos still looms
The RMT has called off three days of strike action this weekend, but National Rail has still warned that disruption to train services will continue.
Union members were due to strike on Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Wednesday 9 November, but that action was called off.
The decision was taken after RMT entered into “intensive negotiations” with Network Rail and train operating companies.
However, temporarily revised timetables remain in place over the weekend as the earliest the original timetable can return is “early” next week.
