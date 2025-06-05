Police in Washington state released Ring camera footage and photos of Travis Decker, a 32-year-old father wanted for killing his three young daughters.

The images were taken days before a court-ordered visitation on May 30, after which his daughters, Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5, went missing.

They were found dead on June 2 near Rock Island Campground. Authorities believe the girls died from asphyxiation, with evidence including zip-tied wrists and plastic bags over their heads.

Decker's abandoned truck, bearing bloody handprints, was found nearby. A manhunt is underway, with officials cautioning that Decker, trained in wilderness survival, is dangerous and possibly armed.

A reward of up to $20,000 is offered for information leading to his arrest.