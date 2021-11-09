Travis Scott planning to offer Astroworld Festival refunds

US rapper Travis Scott is reportedly planning to issue a full refund to all festival-goers of Astroworld 2021, after eight people were killed during a crowd surge at the Houston event.

Scott has also cancelled his forthcoming appearance at the Day N Vegas festival due to be held this weekend, as the rapper is “too distraught to play”.

Drake , who appeared alongside Scott at the event, issued a statement on the tragedy saying: “My heart is broken for families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who’s suffering.”