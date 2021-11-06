Alarming footage shows ‘hundreds’ rushing through gates for Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival hours before a fatal crowd surge that killed eight.

Videos have been circulating on social media of fans running past security into the festival around 2pm with reports from ABC13 Houston saying people were trampled on as fans tried to enter.

According to officials, some 50,000 people were in attendance when the crowd began to rush towards the stage during Travis Scott’s set shortly after 9pm on Friday evening.

