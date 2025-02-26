President Donald Trump shared a bizarre AI video depicting a future vision of Gaza as a beach resort to his Truth Social account on Tuesday, 26 February.

The AI video, which appears to be fan-made, featured a depiction of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lounging on a beach next to the US President, with the words “Trump Gaza” inscribed between the two men.

Elon Musk eating hummus, gold statues of Trump, and Tesla’s cars also make appearances alongside bearded women dancing on the beach, somewhat incomprehensibly. The 78-year-old shared the video without including a comment.

Earlier this year, Mr Trump announced his plans for Gaza, including developing the area into the “Riviera of the Middle East” and relocating two million Gazans to neighbouring countries.